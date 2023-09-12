Founder Of Powerline Bible Church Dies

The founding pastor of Powerline Bible Church, Bishop Lawrence Osagie has died

Naija News reports that the clergyman died at age 65.

A statement released by the church via social media on Tuesday said he died on September 10 in Lagos.

The statement said, “In total submission to the will of God Almighty, the Powerline Bible Church Family announces the transition to Heaven of our father, founder, mentor, great teacher of the word, man of faith and God’s general, Bishop Lawrence Osagie.

“Bishop Lawrence Osagie, the founding pastor of Powerline Bible Church, passed unto glory on September 10, 2023 in Lagos at the age of 65 years.

“We thank God for the gift he gave us in our father, and we submit totally to our Lord Jesus Christ. He will surely be missed.”

The church quoted 2 Timothy 4:7-8 to conclude the announcement.