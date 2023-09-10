Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 10th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 10th September 2023.

The PUNCH: The camps of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar; and that of President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, clashed over the watermark on the copy of the judgment of the Presidential Elections Petition Court which went viral on Friday.

The Guardian: With the masses and business owners scampering to share a meagre 3,500 megawatts load offtake in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), President Bola Ahmed Tinubu may be starting on a very sluggish note in the power sector, despite the push by some stakeholders for a state of emergency.

ThisDay: The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, and the legal team of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday clashed over an inscription by the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) on the widely circulated copies of the judgment of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC), which was delivered on Wednesday.

The Nation: With the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) through with its assignment last Wednesday, attention has now shifted to the Governorship Election Petition Tribunals in the states where incumbent governors are eagerly waiting to know their fate.

Daily Trust: General Zamani Lekwot (Rtd) is not given to much media appearances. He has spent all his life in the military, from military school to becoming a general. Along the way, he was Military Governor of Rivers State (1975-78), Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna (1979-82) and General Officer Commander (GOC) of 82 Division, Enugu. He was also the Nigerian Ambassador to Senegal, with concurrent accreditation to neighbouring countries.

