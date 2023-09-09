Egypt Air Reacts To Death Of Nigerian Lady Aboard Flight To London

Egypt Air has reacted to the death of a young Nigerian lady, identified as Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, aboard an Egypt Air flight on her way to London, United Kingdom.

Naija News reported that Remilekun left Nigeria for London aboard Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo on Monday through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

It was learned that the young lady was said to have died aboard the flight, and her corpse was allegedly dropped off in Cairo, the Egypt Capital, by the airline.

The family of the deceased, in a statement on Friday signed by Olufunmilola Olaniyi-Alabi, demanded that the corpse of their daughter be released to them by the airline.

Olaniyi-Alabi said the airline didn’t inform the family, but rather they got a message from the consular office in Cairo informing them of the death of their daughter on board the flight.

Reacting in a statement on Friday, the airline stated that the passengers’ route was from Lagos to London via Cairo on September 4 before her death.

The statement reads: “When the passenger arrived at the transit area, she reported she was sick. The airport quarantine department was called to check her and decided she needed to be hospitalised.

“The airport authorities cleared and stamped her into the country and transferred her to the hospital. The Nigerian Embassy in Cairo was contacted (Tarek from the public relations department) and was informed about the case.

“More information and the following procedures to bring the body back need to be through the Nigerian Embassy in Cairo.”