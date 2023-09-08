Why I Am The Stingiest Man On The Planet – Akon

Senegalese-American singer, Akon has opened up on the reason he is not generous.

The singer revealed that he is “the stingiest man on the planet” because one has to be stingy to maintain a wealthy status.

The ‘Blame It On Me’ crooner disclosed this while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of Impulsive Podcast.

According to Akon: “If you want to stay rich, stay stingy. I’m the stingiest man on the planet.”

He went on to advise his colleagues and fans against owning a private jet if they want to “stay rich.”

He explained that those with private jets end up spending 2 to 3 million dollars a year simply for maintenance.

Akon stated that when people have the mentality that the money they have should last a lifetime, they would be more prudent with their spending.

According to him, “Whatever you do, do not own a [private] jet. Bro, owning a jet is spending at least 2-3 million dollars a year just for upkeep [maintenance]. You spend more on the maintenance than the actual jet cost. This is the advice I give everybody. The money that you have now has to last you a lifetime. When you reason it that way, you are going to be very prudent.”