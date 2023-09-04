Warning Strike: Stop Indulging In Bedroom Negotiations – Ozonsi Warns NLC

A civil rights activist and former chairman of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon Nick Ozonsi has accused the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) of indulging in bedroom negotiations with the Federal Government.

He urged the NLC to be firmer in its dealings with FG so Nigerians can take them seriously.

Ozonsi gave the warning during an interview with The Whistler in Enugu on Monday

He berated Labour’s lack of decisiveness to make the FG rescind its harsh policies on Nigerians.

According to him, “Labour’s dealings with the federal government have been negotiations in the bedroom. During the era of Comrade Adams Oshiomole as Labour leader, it was war all the way until Labour’s demands were substantially addressed. But the current Labour is playing to the gallery.

“They have never been able to stand their ground so far. Despite agitations, there has not been any change in workers’ salaries. FG removed fuel subsidies, leading to the high cost of everything, still, Labour is only holding negotiations. Labour’s two-day warning strike is a mere talk. School fees are getting out of hand, and Labour is there watching.

“Labour should maintain their demands from the government, and not when they are called for negotiations, they change positions. This is the same way they change positions in the name of obeying court orders.”