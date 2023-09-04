Reno Omokri Speaks On Pastor Adeboye’s Naira Prediction

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has weighed in on the naira prediction given by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Omokri condemned media houses over the sensational headline used in reporting the naira story.

Naija News recalls that Adeboye, during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, told the congregation that the naira would regain its value soon.

Speaking on the clergyman’s prediction, Omokri warned journalists against using sensational headlines as this would undermine people’s faith.

He insisted that Adeboye never said that the naira would be greater than the dollar, rather he prophesied that naira would bounce back soon.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote, “The screaming headline alleging that Pastor Adeboye said the ‘Naira will bounce back, stronger than dollar soon’ is an example of sensational journalism. Pastor Adeboye never said that. If you listen to the tape, he said the Naira will bounce back stronger soon. And that is a reasonable statement and in line with what most economists are saying.

“The media should be careful how they structure their headlines. Sexed up headlines have the potential to undermine people’s faith. Hopefully, those behind that headline can realise that clicks are not so important that you make people lose confidence in religious leaders who God used to guide them.”