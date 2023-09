32-Year-Old New NASENI Boss, Khalil Suleiman Resumes Office

The newly appointed Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has resumed office.

Naija News reports he resumed office on Monday, 4th September following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, 1st September.

Upon resumption at the NASENI headquarters in Abuja, Mr. Suleiman said he would ensure that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is achieved through the deployment of Science, Technology and innovation (STI) in the economy.

While expatiating on his market-driven approach to things, he said his administration would leverage on technology transfer and also not forgetting domestic, home-grown technology development which is the core mandate of NASENI.

According to him, “the focus is for innovation, science and technology resource to serve Nigerians and to add value to the national economy.”

According to a statement by the NASENI Director, Information & Protocol, Mr.Olusegun S. Ayeoyenikan, the new CEO added that the Agency would play critical roles in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic Agenda for the nation anchored on areas like Food Security, Ending Poverty, economic growth and Job Creation, creating Access to Capital through consumer credit, Inclusivity, Improving Security, Rule of Law and Fighting Corruption.

The new EVC/CEO said in the 21st century, there are immense opportunities for Nigeria to leapfrog in the areas of science, technology, engineering and innovation, even as he promised that NASENI during his tenure would play effectively those central roles through technology transfer revolution that is coming.

According to him, “Our duty here at NASENI will be to use our resources, our talents, our capacity, and our energy to drive economic development priority areas of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration, in line with the Act establishing this Agency. “As a preeminent Agency saddled with enormous responsibilities, NASENI with its development institutes and over 4,000 members of staff, is appropriately positioned to deliver on its mandate.”

The new EVC/CEO promised to prioritize staff welfare and pleaded with the staff to put in their best.

“I will be open and receptive to your ideas and contributions, and together we will renew NASENI.

“We will make NASENI an employer of choice in the public sector, a place where people will be proud to contribute their quota to the success of the organization and to the overall development of our country, and where they will be treated with respect and dignity. Change is coming, and you are all going to be a part of it,” he said.

He continued, “We shall adopt, adapt and domesticate cutting-edge technologies, wherever we find it. We will build a pool of well-educated and talented personnel, support world-class research and development (R&Ds), and build partnerships and collaborations across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

“We shall collaborate with government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), at Federal and State levels, with the private sector, the international community, development partners and the media. In consultation with you, our staff, and our various partners, we will put together a detailed vision and plan of implementation that is built on the foundation of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and priorities”, he affirmed.

While answering questions from journalists, Mr. Halilu said that he was going to make a significant change by putting NASENI on the economic development map and most importantly churn out products that would increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country, which is a priority now with the current economic crisis.

Highlighting his agenda as the EVC/CEO of the Agency, he said, “Number one thing we want to look at is the area of technology transfer, everyone is looking at Africa and there is no better chance than now. Other countries are competing to bring and exchange technologies especially with Africa.

“We cannot ignore our talents. We, Nigerians are amongst the best, doing things in different parts of the globe. We have to bring in all these wealth of experiences. We will ensure that we provide the environment and the necessary support to be able to achieve this mandate”, he added.

The new EVC/CEO was received by top management staff of the Agency, led by Mrs. Nonyem Onyechi, Coordinating Director Planning & Business Development, who guided him on tour of the Agency’s facilities. Mr Khalil thereafter held a maiden management meeting with the officials.