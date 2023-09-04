2023 Headies: Wizard Chan Breaks Silence After Alternative Song Of The Year Mix-up

Nigerian singer Fuayefika Maxwell, popularly known as Wizard Chan, has finally spoken on the Alternative Song of the Year mix-up at the 16th Headies Awards.

Naija News recalls that the British-Nigerian singer Obongjayar’s ‘Tinko Tinko’ was initially announced as the winner of the Best Alternative Song category at the 2023 Headies Awards in Atlanta, USA, on Sunday.

However, Wizard Chan, whose hit song ‘Earth Song’ was also nominated in the category, disclosed via a video message on Instagram that the award was retrieved from Obongjayar and given to him as the rightful winner.

He thanked his fans for voting for him.

He said: “Hi everybody. I know it was a crazy day last night. I just want to tell you guys that I got my award. This is for you that voted for me; my fans, my management. This is for my Ijaw people. This is for Okrikka people. This is for Rivers people. This is for Port Harcourt. This is for Nigeria. This is for my dad and mum. This is for Don Jazzy. Thank you very much, Jazzy. This is for Tacha, Sabinus, and everyone that supported me.”