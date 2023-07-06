Popular Nigerian Prophet And Church Founder Is Dead

A popular evangelist and founder of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Agbara, Asi Bodija, Prophet Michael Ojo Olowere, known as Baba Olowere, has died.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the clergyman died on Wednesday at his Asi residence in Ibadan.

Comedian Woli Arole also took to his Facebook account to confirm the prophet’s passing.

He praised him for his good works towards humanity while he was alive.

Woli Arole wrote, “You see why it’s very important to HONOR Men, people say I celebrate others a lot this is the reason because life is fragile in itself,” Wole Arole noted on Facebook.

“It’s with great pain to hear the demise of one of Gods General and renowned Prophet “Baba Olowere”, Baba Automatic. Baba passed on to Glory today. I am happy I celebrated Baba while alive, I am happy he prayed for me, I am happy to be one of the sons of Issachar that understood TIMES and SEASON, I am happy your mantle fell on me through HONOR. Baba sleep well with the Angel and our Lord most high. We love you but God loves you more, we would continue what you’ve done and take the gospel to the ends of the earth, my condolences with the Olowere family, CAC and the body of Christ as a whole. Jesus‼! POWER‼!”