Even The Judge Has Admitted That Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention Has No Legal Merits – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi has called for the release of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Amadi insisted that the continuous incarceration of the IPOB leader has no legal merits.

The public affairs analyst shared his thoughts via Twitter.

He opined that the government must put an end to the criminal justice charade and begin real solutions.

He wrote: “Nnamdi Kanu’s trial has no more legal merits. The judge even acknowledges this. I won’t say more on this. A political problem requires a political solution.

“End the criminal justice charade and begin real solutions. Let’s solve, not complicate, our problems.”

Kanu has been incarcerated since 2021 when he was picked up in Kenya and subjected to extraordinary rendition.

He was repatriated back to Nigeria to continue his trial before an Abuja Federal High Court for charges bordering on terrorism.

Kanu is locked up by the Department of State Services, DSS, while his trial continues.

Despite courts ordering his release, he remains detained.