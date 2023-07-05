Video: Reason There Were Rumours About My Death – Skibii

Nigerian music artist, Skibii has shared the circumstances surrounding rumours of his death in 2015.

Naija News understands that on August 14, 2015, it was alleged that the former Five Star Music act had slumped and died.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer disclosed how the news affected his career and how he’s been able to keep the momentum going.

Skibii revealed that he was struggling with a condition that would frequently cause him to lose consciousness.

The artiste narrated how it happened to him several times at the airport and it almost made him give up on his dreams, especially when the news of his death spread out.

Skibii lamented that it was tough for him to deal with it.

He however stated that not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal but also managed to brush off a scathing shade from Falz in one of his songs.

The artiste said that even musical heavyweights like Davido and Wizkid had penned a tributes to him at the time.

Watch the video below,