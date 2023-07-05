LAWMA To Take Action Against Owners Of Properties Without Waste Bins

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced plans to seal properties without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland from July 7, to enable a sustainable environment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, July 5 by the agency’s Executive Director for Finance, Kunle Adebiyi, said the exercise follows an earlier issuance of abatement notices to the affected areas two months ago.

Property owners and residents have been asked to procure adequate waste bins for their homes.

The statement reads; ”The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced its intention to commence the intention to seal exercise, on homes without waste bins on Lagos Island and Mainland, beginning from 7th July 2023. This follows the earlier issuance of abatement notices to those areas two months ago, urging property owners and residents to procure adequate waste bins for their homes”.

The Executive Director, Finance of LAWMA, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, gave the hint in a statement, adding that sufficient notice had been given to tenements to procure the standard waste bins.

He said, “It is crucial for residents to cultivate proper environmental habits and support the efforts of the Authority to establish a cleaner and more livable environment. By taking action against violations and ensuring compliance, we can create a sustainable environment, and help build a city of our dream”.

He said the notice of intention to seal would serve as a final warning to residents who were yet to procure the bins and maintain proper waste management practices, adding that the enforcement action was aimed at encouraging responsible environmental behavior and to reduce pollution in the city.

“LAWMA’s Enforcement Team will target areas on Lagos Mainland and Island, where violations have been observed. The team will carry out thorough inspections to identify individuals, households, or businesses, that have consistently neglected waste management guidelines. Those found in violation will receive an intention to seal notice, outlining the specific actions required to rectify the situation and avoid further penalties. The exercise will be in phases, this is the phase one, and we will visit other areas in the state to ensure full compliance”, he stated.