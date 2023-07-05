Governors Threatened To Withhold Salaries, Sack Workers If They Fail To Win – EU Observers Alleges

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) has disclosed in its final report on Nigeria’s 2023 elections that state governors intimidated civil servants, threatening their jobs and salaries to secure electoral wins.

Prior to the March 18 gubernatorial election, the Peoples Gazette reported instances of such coercion.

According to the platform, the medical director of a Lagos-based hospital, Madewa Badejo demanded staff to show their voter cards to aid Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s reelection campaign.

Similarly, then-Governor Okezie Ikpeazu reportedly warned Abia civil servants of potential repercussions if they didn’t vote for his chosen candidate.

According to the Peoples Gazette, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun also attempted to gain support by distributing expired foodstuff to civil servants for his second term bid.

While the EUEOM didn’t name the governors involved in these coercion tactics, it highlighted an escalation in vote buying in the 2023 elections compared to previous ones.

Misuse of state resources was apparent, particularly through the ramped-up promotion of social protection and relief programmes just before the polls.

The report further stated, “Overall, stakeholders noted an increase in intimidation and vote-buying strategies compared to previous elections suggesting this was a deliberate move to subvert the tightened-up electoral process after the introduction of new technology.”

It brought into focus the 2022 Electoral Act, which prohibits any party or candidate from exploiting state apparatus to their advantage or disadvantage.