18-Year-Old Nigerian Bags 40 Scholarship Offers In US

An 18-year-old Nigerian, Achunike Okafor, has attracted at least forty scholarship offers in the United States for outstanding academic performance.

Naija News learnt that Okafor recently received an International Baccalaureate diploma from Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey.

The teenager was honoured by the school after smashing an extraordinary grade-point average of 4.625. Reports state that Okafor’s GPA stands as the highest among the 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 in Newark and is the highest ever recorded in the city’s public school district.

This academic excellence has garnered him over 40 scholarship offers from renowned universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers, this news platform learnt.

Leadership quoted Okafor to have expressed his gratitude for the opportunities presented to him by the schools.

“I am grateful for the opportunities to attend such esteemed universities and to represent my family and community. I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honours,” Okafor reportedly said.

Reports had it that the Nigerian plans to pursue a neuroscience degree at Harvard University. Science Park principal, Darlene Gearhart, described Okafor as an extraordinary individual, highlighting his humility, drive, and industriousness.

“There’s absolutely nothing average about him. He’s humble, driven, and industrious. He has always been a great kid. He is always eager to learn,” she said.