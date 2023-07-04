Parents Of Anambra Student Accused Of Forging UTME Result Break Silence

The father of Mmesoma Ejikeme, Romanus Ejikeme has countered the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), saying it fraudulently gave his daughter’s result to someone else.

It would be recalled that JAMB on Sunday accused Ejikeme of manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result for monetary gain.

The board claimed she manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 and used her manually inflated score to attract a N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be awarded by the Anambra State Government before she was exposed.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Onitsha, Mr Ejikeme also said his daughter had always come out as the overall best student from her nursery school days to date.

According to him, “My daughter has been taking the first position from her nursery school till now. Some of these results are still with me and I have shown them to some journalists who came to my house and they were surprised.

“I showed her results to them and they were like wow. Those who have met with her will know she can’t manipulate results.

“I am just explaining to the world that my daughter’s result has been manipulated. I am not happy about it, they gave her results to another person and they are still intimidating her. What they are doing is not good.”