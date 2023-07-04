Mmesoma Ejikeme Gets Scholarship Amidst UTME Forgery Allegations

A prominent business Igbo chieftain, Gaius Chibueze has offered to cater for Mmesoma Ejikeme‘s tertiary education following fraud allegations by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

It would be recalled that the examination body on Sunday accused Ejikeme of manipulating her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result for monetary gain.

The board claimed she manually inflated her UTME result from 249 to 362 and used her manually inflated score to attract a N3m scholarship from Innoson Motors and was set to be awarded by the Anambra State Government before she was exposed.

Reacting to the development, the bitcoin billionaire businessman via his verified Twitter page condemned the examination body for the attack against the student’s personality.

He also offered to sponsor her education till masters level in either the United Kingdom, Canada or America

He wrote: “I and our company @VoiceOfTheEast are ready to offer Miss Joy Mmesoma a 100% scholarship to study in the UK, CANADA or the UNITED states of America.

“Our team will work with her to get admission From any university of her choice in any of the above 3 countries. We will take 100% charge of her Fees and upkeep until her masters level.

“@lota_nna, kindly get in touch with her and her family!We are calling on@JAMBHQto desist from such unprofessional behavior.This is not just an attack on her person but the entire Igbo race!”