Ex-Nigeria Boxer, Okorodudu Is Dead, Hospital Seizes Corpse

An ex-boxer from Nigeria, Jeremiah ‘Jerry’ Okorodudu passed away at a private hospital in Lawandon, Lagos, on Wednesday night.

Okorodudu had been struggling with a foot ulcer which confined him to his bed for several weeks.

The wife, Adenike in a chat with Punch said the hospital is holding on to her late husband’s body until the unpaid medical bill of N600,000 is settled.

Adenike who noted that Okorodudu was 64 years old at the time of his death said, “He is dead now but we still need to pay N600,000 to get his body out of the hospital.”

The Secretary-General of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, and the President of West Africa Boxing Union, Remi Aboderin expressed his condolences on hearing the news.

He said, “It is true about his death. I just confirmed it after you called me and I reached out to some colleagues.

“It is unfortunate that he died this way, and I am actually lost for words. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Vice President of Nigeria Boxing Federation, Azania Omo-Agege in a chat with the platform said that he sent his wife some money on Tuesday for the hospital bills of the former boxer.

He said, “I just sent them money yesterday (Tuesday). I sent them N100,000 and we were planning for the amputation (of his leg) on Friday, this is very sad.”

Okorodudu’s health troubles began in 2020 with a boil affliction that impacted his mobility, leading to surgery.

However, his condition worsened after being diagnosed with a foot ulcer and suffering a stroke.

Okorodudu was a celebrated athlete who represented Nigeria in the middleweight category at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

He was also a gold medalist at the Oluyole 1979 National Sports Festival in Ibadan.