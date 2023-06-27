Doyin Clap Back At Those Berating Her Statement On Adekunle’s Mother During Reunion

Former Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David has reacted to the backlash over her statement about her colleague, Adekunle’s mother.

Naija News reports that Doyin during the ‘Level Up’ reunion show Day 5, aired on Monday night, described her colleague, Adekunle as “a trifling human being and a very sorry excuse of a man,” adding that he owed his mother an apology for throwing away the home training she gave him.

She lambasted Adekunle for attempting to pitch the other housemates against her while they were in the Big Brother House..

Doyin said, “He [Adekunle] said I called him ‘the devil’s younger brother’ and that thing never left his mind. ‘This girl, she’s playing this game, she thinks she’s smart.’ He was just going around.

“It’s okay not to like me, but let other people have their own judgement about me. Let them get to know me by themselves. Don’t go around telling people, Doyin is this, Doyin is that. It’s not fair. I watched so many clips. I was so heartbroken.

“But eventually, at the end of the day, I just realised that he [Adekunle] is a trifling human being. He should be very much ashamed of himself. I think he owes his mum an apology because he threw her home training to the gutters.

“He [Adekunle] is a very sorry excuse of a man. And I really think he should be very ashamed of himself.”

Her statement caused a stir on social media, with many of the viewers calling out the reality star.

In response to the backlash, Doyin via her Twitter handle on Tuesday said she never insulted Adekunle’s mom, urging those who misunderstood her statement to go back to school.

She said: “I never insulted his mom. My words were “he owes his mum an apology for throwing her home training in the gutter. In other words, she trained him but he neglected the training, so he owes her an apology if english is your problem. This is a good chance to go back to school.”