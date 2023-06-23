Reason I Took A Break From Music – Laycon

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has opened up on the reason he took a break from music.

According to the Reality TV star, he took a sabbatical from music because it was no longer fun.

Laycon disclosed this in a recent interview with popular media personality J. Malone.

The rapper revealed that he started music at an early age and it has always been fun for him but suddenly he stopped enjoying it.

He said: “I have been doing music ever since I can remember, to be honest.

“Music was fun. Music has always been fun for me, which was another reason why I took a break; it stopped being fun.

“Ever since I was little, I always loved singing. I just listen to people’s music, and I just want to sing it. I didn’t think about creating mine until I was like 13. I actually just exchanged these people’s lyrics for mine. I still used their flows and rhythms. And that was when I started writing music.

“I started putting out music in 2012 when I got into the university. But my first major project was in 2016, titled ‘The Young, Black and Gifted’ EP.”