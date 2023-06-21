Hudu Yunusa-Ari: Confusion Over Adamawa REC’s Investigation

Uncertainty has emerged over the fate of the joint panel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Department of State Services (DSS) investigating the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

According to The PUNCH, the panel may have abandoned the matter following the retirement of the panel’s chairman, Assistant Inspector-General of Police Garba Umar.

Recall that Adamawa REC had declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election when the collation of results was yet to be completed.

This was followed by an announcement by INEC, proclaiming the declaration by Yunusa-Ari as null and void, while the REC was summoned to INEC headquarters in Abuja, but failed to honour the invitation.

The electoral umpire further wrote to the police asking them to investigate and, if found culpable, prosecute Yunusa-Ari for alleged electoral infractions.

The IG subsequently asked an investigative team to collaborate with INEC on the matter, as the electoral umpire revealed that it didn’t know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa REC.

Sources disclosed to the aforementioned platform that the joint panel hadn’t sat on Yinusa-Ari’s case for over two weeks.

A source said: “The suspended Adamawa REC, Yinusa-Ari’s case has been abandoned. Even the panel investigating the matter hasn’t sat for over two weeks now.

“As you know, the chairman of the panel, AIG Umar, has retired since May. And since his retirement, no one has been appointed to head the panel.”

When contacted following his retirement on May 15, Umar said he had no knowledge of the matter since his retirement.

“You know I have left the police now; I have no knowledge of the matter. Kindly reach out to the Force Public Relations Officer,” Umar said in a telephone interview.

When contacted in May, the FPRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said, “The chairman of the panel has retired, but I will make findings about the matter and revert to you.” However, nothing has been heard of the matter till date.

When contacted again on Friday, Adejobi directed the news platform to reach out to INEC over the matter.

“Kindly ask INEC,” he said.

Speaking to INEC, the electoral body stated that all inquiries should be directed to the police.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said, “It’s the police that can answer your questions, not INEC. We don’t have investigative powers.”