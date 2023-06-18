Nigerian Civil Servants Face Financial Constraints Over Accounts Freeze

Nigerian civil servants across various government departments are struggling due to a lack of funds after a freeze order was imposed on their accounts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The shortage of funds is slowing down government activities and affecting the workers’ ability to perform their duties, according to both senior and junior officers who spoke to Daily Trust.

The federal government has reportedly put a stop to further payments to these government agencies until further notice.

The account freeze order, sources reveal, was issued by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari just days before he transferred power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This move was made to prevent potential last-minute frivolous spending or misuse of government funds.

“It was the administration of former President Buhari that actually gave the directive to the CBN,” said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

The lack of funds has become evident in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), as workers express their frustrations.

Some believe the cash crunch contributed to a low-key celebration of June 12 and affected the hosting of the new 21st SGF, Senator George Akume.

Senior officials from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation were taken by surprise by the freeze order, initially expecting it to come from the Tinubu administration.

Further concerns have arisen with rumrumoursat President Tinubu is planning to dissolve the management and boards of federal agencies and parastatals.

Senior officials expect this announcement to happen soon, though they are worried about the process and how it will affect those whose tenures are legally protected.

The dissolution would affect all ministries, departments, and agencies, and could also include all political appointments made by the Buhari administration.

This development follows the recent suspension of AbdulRasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the suspension of the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele.

When asked for comment, Mr.Mrllie Bassey, the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, stated he was not aware of these developments.