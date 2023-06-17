Nigerian-Born US Shadow Congressman Set To Visit Home Country

Nigerian-born American politician, Oye Owolewa has been scheduled to visit Nigeria on Monday, June 19, his family said in a statement.

The shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for the District of Columbia will arrive at Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin, Kwara State, at about 9 am, the family’s spokesman Olayinka Owolewa said.

The statement noted that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will receive the 34-year-old pharmacist in Kwara. Owolewa will then proceed to his town, Omu-Aran, where he will be received by the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti.

He is expected to be hosted by Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA) on Tuesday in Omu-Aran at a time and venue that would later be communicated to invitees.

Owolewa was elected shadow representative of the United States House of Representatives for the District of Columbia in November 2020. He was subsequently re-elected.

Owolewa participated in the historic March 2019 Lobby Day, which resulted in a majority of members of the House supporting DC statehood for the first time in American history.

As a shadow congressperson, Owolewa is not a member of congress.

He is tasked with lobbying for the statehood of the District of Columbia, DC.

The unpaid position was authorised by DC voters in 1982, but never approved by Congress.