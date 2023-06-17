DSS Seize Emefiele’s Passport, To Search Suspended CBN Gov’s Residence

The Department of State Services (DSS) has reportedly confiscated the passport of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was also gathered that operatives of the security agency may during the week search his home and office.

“The suspended CBN governor is yet to be arraigned by the service as he’s still detained and being interrogated. It’s not certain whether or not he’d be arraigned this week,” a source had told The PUNCH earlier in the week.

Another source stated, “If the service had wanted to hurriedly charged him to court, it wouldn’t have arrested him during the weekend and he would have be arraigned since Tuesday,”

A source in the DSS disclosed that it was standard procedure for his travel document to be seized pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The source added that the office and residence of the suspended apex bank governor would be searched.

“Emefiele’s travel document will be confiscated as part of the standard process pending the conclusion of our investigation. Also, as part of the investigation, his house and office will be searched for documents that can aid the ongoing investigation on his management of the CBN,” the source said.

Other top directors of the CBN might also be arrested or invited for questioning over their roles in the administration of the apex bank.

It was learnt that the DSS might revisit the criminal charges it earlier filed against Emefiele, which bordered on terrorism financing and fraud.

Recall that the DSS had accused Emefiele of mismanaging the CBN subsidiary, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending, and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.