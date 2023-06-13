Barau Jibrin Emerges Deputy Senate President

Senator Barau Jibrin on Tuesday emerged as the Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Jibrin emerged as DSP unopposed as rumoured contender, Orji Uzor Kalu failed to get any nomination.

Jibrin, who had initially declared for Senate President, would now deputise in the absence of Godswill Akpabio.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had backed Akpabio and Jibrin for Senate President and Deputy Senate President, respectively.