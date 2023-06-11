Poly Ibadan Reacts To Viral Ritual Video

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has explained that the short video of students clad in white and half naked that went viral is not a ritual activity as being rumoured.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday, explained that the said video was the performance of students from the Art and Design department during their 2023 departmental week

Recall, a trending video circulating on social media showed where some students sacrificing and feasting on ritual in broad daylight on the campus.

”The scene on the video is to educate, orientate and discourage the minds of the youth, especially students, not to engage in money rituals and other social vices.

“Not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured,” Fawale said.

She, however, said that the management had called the attention of all students’ associations to the need to register and ensure that their activities are approved by the students’ affairs, who have the mandate to monitor the kind of programmes to be embarked on.

“The students union should also through their platforms sensitize students’ associations and clubs to project the good image of the institution,” Fawale said.