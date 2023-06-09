Nigerian Film Corporation To Host 2023 Zuma Film Festival, Announces Date

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced that the 2023 edition of the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF) will hold in Abuja from December 1 to 10,

NFC director of public affairs Brian Etuk made the announcement in a statement made available to Naija News on Thursday.

The 10-day festival, which will be a “gathering of captains of the film and television industry as well as other stakeholders from across Nigeria, and beyond the continent, will once more present the best of Nigeria’s creative, film and entertainment industry to the world,” Mr Etuk said.

He added that “ZUMA Film Festival 2023, will be the second in the series of a 10-year collaborative partnership for the joint hosting of the annual film event by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC).”

Themed “Cultural Convergence”, ZUFF 2023, the NFC spokesman continued, “will focus on harnessing potentials and opportunities inherent in the convergence of diverse cultures of the world through the audio-visual medium. Programme bouquet of the festival includes daily film screening, film master classes, symposia, film and television market, content creation and exhibition fora, film project pitching sessions, co-production engagements, annual film lecture, states and foreign nations (Embassy/High Commission) special days; special lifetime tributes, Zuma awards; and the second leg of the Nigeria – South Africa Film Festival. The first leg, known as the South Africa-Nigeria Film Festival will take place during the 44th edition of Durban Film Festival/Film Mart Institute – July 20th – 30th, 2023.”

The statement added that managing director and chief executive of NFC Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, on behalf of the corporation and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), assured that efforts in mounting a successful Zuma film festival 2023, are in top gear, given the successful outing of 2022 and the global importance of such an activity.

According to Dr. Maduekwe, ZUFF 2023, the 13th in the series, “will among others, provide a platform for the recognition of Nigerian filmmakers who have or are adding the needed value to the development of the art and business of filmmaking.”

The statement concluded that call for, and mode of submission of film entries will soon be made public.