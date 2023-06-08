‘No Shake Your Bum Or Dirty Lyrics, I Will Influence Music Industry For God’ – Spyro

Talented Nigerian singer, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, known professionally as Spyro, has described himself as ‘God’s Ambassador’ in the music industry.

Naija News reports that the ‘Who Is Your Guy’ crooner made this known via his Instagram page, stating he is only interested in making good music.

The singer said he would not indulge in songs that focus on ‘bum’, ungodly and dirty lyrics like his colleagues.

He noted that everyone working with him has been informed about his stance on the kind of music he wants to churn out.

Spyro also disclosed he would not compromise his word adding he will influence the music industry for God even though it will take time.

He said, “I am only interested in making evergreen music and that is exactly what it is. Ain’t no shake your bum or any ungodly/dirty lyrics here…

“We pride ourselves in promoting what’s right and everyone that works with me already got the memo.

“Ain’t no compromise here, it might take me time but I will influence this industry for God… and someone pls mark my words on that.

“I am here for a reason, I am God’s ambassador here and gradually we will take these grinds for him”