Buhari Spent More Than Cost Of Dangote Refinery On Non-Functional Ones – Gov Sule

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule noted that the government under former President Muhammadu Buhari spent more than the $19 billion used to build the Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest petrochemical refinery, on maintaining Nigeria’s refineries.

Despite contracts awarded for repairs on refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri, none is operational today.

During an appearance on Channels Television Sunrise Daily, Governor Sule indicated that the Dangote Refinery would transform the sector.

He pointed out the stark difference in investment results, saying, “Look at how much the President Buhari administration spent on fixing the refineries. He spent more money than the $19 billion that Dangote spent in building a refinery.”

The governor also commented on the escalating crisis over subsidy payments, attributing the increase in subsidy costs to the non-operational status of Nigeria’s refineries.

He lamented the government’s handling of the issue, saying, “From the government side, I think we didn’t do a good job.”

Maintaining refineries has proven complex due to the numerous components involved, according to Governor Sule.

He explained how allocated funding often fails to cover all necessary repairs, leading to continued dysfunction.

He illustrated this by saying, “The moment the government says we are going to spend $2 billion this year on the refinery, it goes to fix maybe only one component out of the four components that are all bad.”