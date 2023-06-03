Ooni’s Wife, Olori Tobi Makes Special Demand Ahead Of Birthday

The third wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Olori Tobi Philips-Ogunwusi has made a special request to her fans ahead of her birthday on Sunday, June 4.

The 2012 World Miss University Africa (WMUA) winner via her Instagram post on Friday, promised to show the side of her that speaks on life and that she was taking her passion for public speaking a notch higher.

She wrote: “Family members, it’s my birthday in 2 days and I have 1 request as a birthday gift. Kindly follow my new channel – where I bring you the side of me that speaks on life.

“If you’ve been following me for a while now, you will know that I have a thing for speaking. So now, we are taking it up a notch, cos what is life without exploring various aspects of your abilities,” she wrote.

This will be her first birthday since she became the wife of the Yoruba monarch.

Oba Ogunwusi married her last October while picking his new set of wives after some unsuccessful attempts.

Their wedding came nearly four years after it was reported that the Ooni was set to marry her following his divorce from Olori Wuraola Otiti.