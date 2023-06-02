TVC’s Your View Host, Obiajulu Gets New Job

Co-presenter of TVC’s Your View show Obiajulu Ugboh has announced she got a new job as a marketing director, Naija News reports

The TV personality shared the good news on Thursday via Instagram, days after the inauguration of the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, as president on May 29th.

“Hey guys! Now you can maximize your visibility to international platforms like Forbes, CNN, Bloomberg, New York Times and so many others!” She wrote on her Instagram.

Ugboh’s announcement is coming months after she took to her official handle to debunk the rumour that her husband was Obiajulu Uja who was arrested on an Ibom Air aircraft on March 31 for disrupting public peace with his anti-Bola Tinubu chants.’

“My husband was never on Ibom Air neither is he politically inclined or accosted in any way! He is not the man making rounds on social media as Obiajulu Uja,” she said.