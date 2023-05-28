‘I Never Meant To Disrespect You’ – Cheque Apologises To Davido After ‘Disrespecting’ Chioma

Singer cum songwriter, Akanbi Bamidele Brett, popularly known as Cheque, has apologised to Davido for disrespecting Chioma.

Naija News reports that the singer had recently shared a freestyle video which sparked outrage from netizens.

In the said video, Cheque, who was in his car was singing to different women’s pictures which he has on his phone.

Calling them shawty, he slid past Davido and his wife, Chioma’s photo and when he got to a picture of Chioma alone, he zoomed in on it and kept singing.

This gesture was greeted with heavy backlash as netizens stated that it was disrespectful to zoom in on Chioma’s picture like some ‘random babe.’

However, the singer later deleted the video and issued a public apology to Davido.

His apology reads: “Never meant any form of disrespect to Davido. Baba has been there for me anytime I need am, even on zoom remix. I no just reason am well before posting. Thank you and love you big bro .. OBO”

Netizens have wondered about the reason for the apology and numerous speculations indicated that the singer’s now-deleted video which many had considered disrespectful to the wife of Davido was the reason.