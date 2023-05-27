Peter Obi Joins Children’s Day Celebration, Tasks Government Leaders On Political Decisions

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has joined the world to mark the Children’s Day celebration, today, May 27, 2023.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra State in a statement on Saturday, urged government leaders at all levels to consider the future of Nigerian children in their political decisions.

According to him, children’s future must remain governance’s top priority, especially in health and education which impacts directly on the children.

Peter Obi also urged children to remain law abiding to enable them to grow into responsible citizens and contribute to national development.

He said, “As the nation celebrates 2023 Children’s Day, I urge Nigerian leaders at all levels of government to consider the future of Nigerian children in all their political decisions. The future of our children must remain a top governance priority to us.

“The parameters of national development continue to point towards uncertainty for the future of Nigerian children, owing to the failure of governance at different levels. The non-investment in critical areas of development, especially in health and education, impacts directly on the children. Consequently, we have the highest number of out-of-school children and the highest number of infant mortality.

“The government at all levels have a statutory responsibility to protect Nigerian citizens, and therefore, must ensure deliberate and aggressive investment in health and education, with a strategic formulation and implementation of policies targeted at giving every Nigerian child access to both.

“I urge the children to remain law abiding so that they can grow into responsible citizens, contributing to national development.

“I wish all Nigerian children a Happy Children’s Day Celebration”