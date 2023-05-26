List Of Top Entertainers Who Performed At Tinubu’ s Pre-inauguration Concert

Over 30 entertainers were reportedly contracted to perform at the pre-inauguration concert of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday.

However, the twenty-four who showed up to thrill the relatively large audience includes, singer Wande Ojosipe, Timaya, 9ice, Asake, Fireboy DML, Bella Shmurda, Brymo, Buju Bnxn, Pasuma, Naira Marley, and Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCEE.

Others were Iyanya, Young John, Praiz, Skales, Q-dot, Chuddy K, Morell, Konga, Waje, Terry G, Small Doctor, and Zinoleesky.

On hand to steer the affairs of the concert and dish out rib-cracking jokes was comedian, Seyi Law.

DJ Consequence and DJ YK Mule were also on the ground.

Tinubu’s inauguration will hold on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Tinubu: What Police Will Do On Inauguration Day

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has lined up activities for the May 29 inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to ensure a successful ceremony.

The police boss in a statement on Thursday said that adequate personnel drawn from at least 10 units of the police will protect the presidential villa and provide security around Eagle Square.

The police also disclosed that there will be fireworks at the City Gate at midnight, urging residents not to panic.