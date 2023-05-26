Deyemi Okanlawon Proposes To His Wife On 10th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, proposed to his wife, Damilola, again as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Naija News reports that the thespian shared the beautiful moment via his Instagram page on Thursday night.

In the video, Deyemi recalled not knowing anything about marriage when he first asked his wife to marry him ten years ago.

According to him, they have gone through many challenges, happy moments as well as crying together and he is asking her to marry him again.

The actor went on his knees and popped the question again to his wife, who said ‘Yes’ with a teary eye and he slipped the ring into her finger.

He said, “It’s been 10 beautiful years, we have got two beautiful boys. I didn’t really know what I was saying will you marry me? I didn’t know what Will you marry me meant’. I didn’t know that it meant will you journey with me? Would you do battle with me?

“We may go against the world together, would we dream together? Would we live together? Cry together ,do everything together. And so today, ten years later, I am going to ask the question again, ‘’will you say yes again?

“10 years and many lessons later my beautiful bride I still really don’t know much but I know I love you and I’m grateful to God for leading me to you. Oh and thank you for loving a reformed trouble maker like me”