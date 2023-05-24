Nigerian Pastor, Wife Welcomes Child After 20 Years

A Nigerian couple, Pastor Iyke Ezekiel and Doris Ezekiel have welcomed a bouncing baby girl after 20 years of waiting.

The General Overseer of the Household of God Church, Lagos State, Pastor Yinka Yusuf and his wife, Rose Yusuf, shared the good news on Facebook after the child dedication held on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

“After 20 years of waiting, God blessed my beloved son Pastor Iyke the Pastor of our Abuja household of love church and his beautiful wife Doris with a wonderful baby and I was there in Abuja this morning to dedicate the baby. Miracles are forever and you are next in line for a Miracle,” he wrote.

“What a joy as we dedicate our beautiful granddaughter of our son and daughter Pst Iyke and Pst Doris after waiting for 20 years! Our God is a faithful God! That you have not testified does not mean that God has forgotten you but it is just that God is on His way to you. Our God never never fails! Miracles happen turn by turn, if your neighbor is rejoicing, rejoice with them because you are next in line for a miracles,” his wife wrote.

See photos from the child dedication