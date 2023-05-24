Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 24th May 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N752 and sell at N758 on Tuesday 23rd May 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government has sued Elixir Asset Management Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited, along with two of their directors at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos over illegal investments worth over N3 billion.

Naija News learnt that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed the latest development in a statement issued on Thursday, saying that four counts of fraud were levelled against the accused firms by the Federal Government.

The firms were accused of soliciting subscriptions for an unregistered product ‘Elixir Treasury Product’ worth over N3 billion from the investing public, which included Toyota Nigeria Limited, Kaduna Industrial and Finance Company, and others.

The defendants were also alleged to have conspired among themselves to divert investment funds belonging to the investing public.