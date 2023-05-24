My Father Is A Silent Achiever – Buhari’s Daughter

A daughter of outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan has praised her father as a “silent achiever”.

As his second term concludes, Buhari has been inaugurating projects throughout the country in his final week in office.

Through her Instagram Stories, Hanan posted a picture of her father during the launch of two new warships and a review of the naval fleet in Lagos on Monday.

She added the caption: “My father…The Silent Achiever!”

Buhari, who is set to leave office next week, will pass the reins of the presidency to President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Meanwhile, President Buhari remarked humorously that he might seek refuge in the neighbouring Niger Republic if he encountered any trouble after leaving office.

During the inauguration of the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja. If anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Buhari stated that his first official trip upon assuming office as Nigeria’s President was to visit the Niger Republic, Chad, and Cameroon to solidify the country’s relationships with these nations.

The President, who previously ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 and was democratically elected in 2015, emphasized, “If you don’t secure the confidence of your neighbour, you are in trouble. If you are not in trouble, your children and grandchildren will be in trouble. So it is very good I established relationships with my neighbours.”