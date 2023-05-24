Gbajabiamila, Wase In Cold War Over Reps Speakership Race

The relationship between the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and his Deputy, Idris Wase, has degenerated over the race for the top job in the incoming 10th House of Reps.

Naija News gathered that Wase is angry over Gbajabiamila’s decision to back the All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, instead of him.

According to reports, the Deputy Speaker has stopped attending the pre-plenary leader­ship meetings since he officially declared his intention to contest for the position last week.

Sources revealed that Wase has also stopped joining the speaker in the procession to the plenary, which is the standard practice.

Wase had since last week stopped accompanying the speaker into the chambers, choosing to enter the Chamber alone and taking his seat on the floor.

Speaking to Daily Independent, a returning APC lawmaker said: “I want to confirm to you that the depu­ty speaker has taken the fight for speakership to another level. I can’t imagine how angry he is. I hope you media are taking note that since last week after his (Wase) declaration, we are told he has stopped attending pre-plena­ry meetings with the speaker and body of principal officers.

“You will notice that even to­day (Tuesday), if you were here (chambers), he wasn’t on the speaker’s procession to the ple­nary. Or did you see him when the speaker was coming in? No!

“But I say this is puerile be­cause the speaker has the right to support whoever he wants to succeed him. So, how can the dep­uty speaker be taking this to be a personal fight between him and Speaker Gbajabiamila?”

The lawmaker stated that Wase’s behaviour vindicates those that refused to back him, stressing that the Plateau State federal lawmaker lacks the temperament to relate with people.

The source continued: “But when we hon­ourable members take decisions, we will be criticised and attacked, but we know ourselves. Hon. Ta­judeen Abbas cannot behave this way. It’s so disappointing.”

The lawmaker-elect also accused Wase and his loyalists of tempting to amend the House Rules to re­turn the voting pattern to secret balloting, but they foiled the plan.

“He is just looking for ways to express his anger and spite the speaker. Even last week, he and his group made an attempt to re-amend the House Rules so that voting on that day will be by secret balloting. But it failed because we got wind of the plan and frustrated them. How can a man who is so desperate be able to handle the House as a speak­er?” he queried.

It was gathered that Deputy Speaker Wase was conspicuously missing on Tuesday morning when Speaker Gbajabi­amila and other members of the leadership walked into the cham­bers for plenary.