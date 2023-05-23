Former Finance Minister, Etubom Anthony Ani Proclaimed New Obong Of Calabar

In a significant development, former Finance Minister, Etubom Anthony Ani, has been proclaimed as the new Obong of Calabar.

The announcement was made on May 22, 2023, by the Etuboms Council and Conclave, the recognized kingmakers of the Efik kingdom.

With this proclamation, preparations for the traditional and church crowning ceremonies will commence.

The Chairman of the Etuboms Council and Conclave, Etubom Essien Ekpenyong Efiok, expressed the unanimous decision of the four participating Etuboms, emphasizing the importance of filling the vacant throne.

Etubom Essien Ekpenyong Efiok, as the regent and chairman of the surviving Etuboms council, highlighted the significance of their actions in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement and the 2002 constitution.

He explained that their decision was made to prevent a prolonged vacancy on the throne

The chosen candidate, His Royal Highness, Etubom Anthony Asuquo Ani, has been deemed the most qualified person to assume the role of the Obong of Calabar.

The Etuboms Council urges the community to embrace the new monarch and collaborate with him for the betterment of the Efik people.

The proclamation of Etubom Anthony Ani as the new Obong of Calabar signifies a pivotal moment for the community.

It is expected that under his leadership, positive changes and advancements will be brought forth, fostering unity and progress among the Efiks.

The Calabar community eagerly anticipates the traditional and church coronation ceremonies of Etubom Anthony Ani as he assumes his role as the Obong of Calabar.