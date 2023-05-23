10th Senate Presidency: Lawan Speaks On Contesting Against Akpabio

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has denied media reports that he is planning to retain his seat as the President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News recalls that a report emerged on Monday claiming Lawan has decided to join the Senate Presidency race and challenge Godswill Akpabio for the position.

A source had told Vanguard that Lawan is pairing up with Senator Osita Isunaso (APC – Imo West) to actualize his ambition and equally work with other senators and stakeholders.

According to the platform, some of the stakeholders included Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from Anambra State, Senator Sani Musa from Niger State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, and Chief Emeka Offor.

The stakeholders were reportedly locked up in a nocturnal meeting that ended early Monday morning, where an appreciable milestone on the deal was reached.

But in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Lawan said media reports concerning his interest in the top job of the 10th Senate were lies, stating that he has no plan to retain his seat.

Lawan stated that he has never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that he is running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate, urging the public to disregard the media reports.

The Yobe lawmaker asserted that he is focused on finding solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

He said: “I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. Ordinarily, I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate. So the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”