Why God Is Sending A Lot Of Problems To Me – Skitmaker Sabinus

Nigerian award-winning skitmaker cum actor, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has revealed why God often sends problems to him.

Naija News reports that Sabinus made the disclosure during a link-up with legendary Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia.

2face questioned him on why he likes problems and the skitmaker said God sends problems to him to make him financially buoyant and if he doesn’t encounter problems, he would not make money.

Sabinus further made it clear that the problems are online and not offline.

Sabinus Shares Experience After Engaging Prostitute’s Service

Meanwhile, Sabinus has shared his experience of engaging the services of a prostitute.

Naija News reports that the skitmaker narrated his ordeal during a question-and-answer session with his fans and followers.

A fan had asked, “You dey carry ashawo na, no lie. I be Mike”

Responding, Sabinus admitted to having engaged the services of a prostitute only once but they ran out of luck.

According to him, he met the girl’s mother on their way to have a nice time together.

He said, “I don carry one but we no reach destination because the mama catch us for road.”