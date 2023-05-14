NYSC Member Arrested For Raping Woman In Ogun

A serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Adebola Sodiq, has been apprehended by police operatives for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command’s spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed this while parading the suspect at the Owode Egba divisional headquarters, Naija News reports.

Sodiq, according to the police mouthpiece, was arrested on Friday following a report lodged at police headquarters by the victim.

It was revealed that the suspect, who happened to be a boyfriend to a very close friend of the victim, came to her apartment where she lives with her co-workers on the 9th of May 2023 and asked her to accompany him to the village junction to buy a gift for her in commemoration of her recently celebrated birthday.

As an intimate friend of the suspect’s girlfriend, the unsuspecting victim did not suspect any foul play, hence she followed the Corps member.

However, while they were going, the suspect asked her to follow him to the premises of the school where he is serving, in order to pick up his wallet.

“On getting to the school compound at Agbajege village, the suspect forcefully dragged her to his room where he had unlawful carnal knowledge of her despite her pleading and crying for mercy,” Oyeyemi explained.

According to Oyeyemi, upon the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed that he didn’t know what came over him as at that time. The victim was taken to Owode Egba general hospital by the Police for medical treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Oladimeji, has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution,” he noted.