Tears As Popular Filmmaker Is Buried In America (Photos)

Popular Filmmaker Chinwe Egwuagu has been laid to rest in the United States after she succumbed to cancer.

Naija News reports that the movie maker behind prominent movies such as Mr & Mrs(2012) died on March 28, 2023 and buried yesterday, Friday 12th May, 2023.

Egwuagu, a mass communication graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) hailed from Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State and was known for her movies Mr & Mrs(2012), Mr & Mrs: Chapter Two (2017) and Ayaka (2016).

Screenwriter Bola Aduwo shared a video on Facebook on Saturday which captured Egwuagu’s burial and accomplishments.

She added that the film maker will be remembered for producing such a classic movie.

She said, “Nollywood producer Chinwe Egwuagu was laid to rest today in Houston, USA after losing her valiant fight with cancer.

“Chinwe will be remembered for producing the classic movie, ‘Mr & Mrs’ and was in the middle of producing another titled ‘Fabulous’ of which I was privileged to be part of. She will be sorely missed. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

