Speed Darlington Rocks Military Camo, Gives Reason

Controversial US-based rapper, Speed Darlington has given reasons why he will not to take off the military camo he wears.

Darlington in a video shared on his Instagram on Thursday stated that he will use the military to shine.

In a video he posted online, he said: “I am ready for today. This is what I want to wear. Great IB told me not to wear it the Nigerian Army will use me to shine.

” I told him I will use military shine. I am not taking it off, this is not army design (shows designs). If I am safe in a foreign land, I should be safe in my own father’s land.”

