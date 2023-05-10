Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 10th May, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 10th May 2023.

The PUNCH: The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday gave an indication that it would consider the prayer of the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party’s demand for a live broadcast of its proceedings. The tribunal presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani asked the parties in the ongoing petitions to settle and decide on their objections, including the motion on notice filed by the PDP and its standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar requesting for the live broadcast of the presidential tribunal proceeding which began on Monday.

Guardian: Despite a near zero improvement in power supply efficiency under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and contrary to the boast by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, that Nigeria enjoys the cheapest electricity, findings show that over 100 countries offer cheaper electricity compared to Nigeria.

The Nation: Candidates nominated for presiding officers’ positions in the National Assembly yesterday took steps to rally support for their aspirations.

Daily Trust: Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has advocated a restructuring of the sharing formula of Nigeria’s revenue in favour of states. He said if the revenue sharing is reversed to 20 per cent for the federal government and 80 per cent for states, the federal government will then relinquish most of its current responsibilities to the states

