Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To Adeboye’s ‘Tinubu Will Fix Nigeria’ Statement

Former Minister of Education and World Bank Vice President (Africa), Oby Ezekwesili, has debunked reports that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye said President-elect Bola Tinubu would fix Nigeria.

Adeboye was quoted in several online reports (Not Naija News) as making the statement on Sunday at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG branch in Ebute-Metta.

The cleric was said to have been represented by his special assistant Pastor Dele Balogun.

However, Mrs Ezekwesili, in a tweet on Tuesday, stressed that Adeboye delivered a sermon himself on Sunday and never spoke about Tinubu.

“We @rccghq hold a joint Monthly Thanksgiving Service on First Sundays during which all our Parishes join up online for sermon by Pastor @PastorEAAdeboye. We had the May one on Sunday 7th.

“Pastor Adeboye never said the lies these newspapers have widely spread. Please ignore,” she wrote.

Ezekwesili, a pastor in the RCCG who recently clocked 60, called out several media outfits on Twitter to take down the reports.