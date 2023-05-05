How Can A Former Deputy Senate President Serve A Jail Term In A Foreign Land? – Adamu Garba Sends Message To FG

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has said that the 10-year jail sentence handed to former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by a UK court has tarnished the image and sovereignty of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the embattled politician along side his wife Beatrice, and Doctor Obinna Obeta were sentenced to jail on Friday over organ harvesting.

Reacting to the incident via his Twitter handle on Friday, Garba argued that it is not ideal for a former deputy Senate president to serve a jail term in a foreign country.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to summon the UK ambassador to Nigeria and express displeasure with the situation.

He wrote: “I really don’t like this. I see it as a dent upon the image of our country and its sovereignty. A whole former deputy Senate president to serve a jail term in a foreign land? What kind of country are we?

“If Nigeria is serious on this issue, we should immediately summon a UK ambassador to Nigeria, express our displeasure with the situation, minding not the attitude of Senator Ekweremadu but the institution he represents, then, perhaps afterwards, negotiate within our diplomatic basket for what we can give them in order to get him back to Nigeria.”