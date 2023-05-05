Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Reacts To 2023 Elections Outcome, Tells Nigerians What To Do

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has commented on the outcome of the 2023 general elections ahead of the inauguration of a new administration.

The Presidential aide while delivering the 35th convocation lecture of the University of Calabar on Thursday, May 4, on the topic ‘The Leadership and Followership Question in Nigeria: Imperatives of an Ethical Re-Orientation’, said the 2023 general election is done and dusted; hence Nigerians should set aside their differences and figure out the way forward for nation building.

Gambari noted that it was time for Nigerians to join hands with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in building a better country since he was the candidate declared the winner for the February 25th polls.

Speaking on the occasion, Gambari said the convocation lecture was taking place at a time when the country was going through a transition that would culminate in the inauguration of new leadership on May 29.

The top presidential aide said that it was time for Nigerians to collectively introspect in order to carry on the work of national advancement with renewed vigour and a shared commitment.

Gambari said: “Our journey of nationhood and statehood began in earnest at independence in 1960 amidst high hopes that, as the biggest concentration of people of African descent, we had a manifest destiny to lead Global Africa on its journey of rebirth and transformation.

“Our hopes were bolstered by several other factors that were at play. These included the rich resource endowments with which we were and are still blessed and the giants of political leaders who worked to usher the country to independence.

“These political leaders were remarkable as much for their vision and commitment to national development and progress as for the integrity and sense of responsibility with which they conducted public affairs.

“The high hopes of that led to independence and early post-colonial years gradually began to wane amidst rising acrimony, dissension and discord among the leaders of the First Republic,” Daily Trust quoted the presidential aide saying.

Gambari noted that at a time, the country was locked into a cycle of ethnic-regional recriminations, inter-religious suspicions and generalised instability.

“I have never by any stretch of the imagination subscribed to the pessimistic school of commentators who exaggerate the problems of our country and downplay its successes as a vocation,” he added.