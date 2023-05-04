The Decision To Bite The Bullet

Migration is indeed one of the most frequent occurrences of human nature. A plethora of reasons account for this, ranging from the search for “greener pasture” to a quest for impeccable postgraduate medical training in a first-world country.

This inevitable natural process can be looked at panoramically to have 3 or 4 stages.

The stark fear of leaving everything behind for donkey’s years to live in a new world surpasses what words can describe.

Most people have likened the level of trepidation associated with migrating to uprooting a plant from its comfort zone and putting it into a new soil where there are several uncertainties.

After all, they say life is a risk, and we should all conquer our fears.

This watershed moment is usually characterised by a rollercoaster of emotions and a whirlwind of activities. The initial stage is marked by excitement and a massive surge of endorphins from passing your licensing exams, getting a job or securing admission to a university.

Although, this happiness is usually short-lived as the next step kicks in the twinkling of an eye. The unwarranted rigmarole and strain of booking a TB test and visa application date are energy-draining.

After successfully meandering this intricate phase, there comes the most arduous stage: leaving your family, friends, associates, and maybe your foes behind come with an unparalleled depression. It is heartbreaking, emotionally and psychologically sapping.

Unarguably, reality dawns on you on the night of your departure, and the greatest will be seeing the mammoth of well-wishers leave after accompanying you to the airport.

Developing cold feet is typical at this stage. Bidding that final farewell will almost bring tumultuous, hot tears from the lacrimal gland.

The next phase rolls in briskly within days or weeks after arrival in “the abroad”. The recurrent overwhelming nostalgia is unrivalled.

This is marked by the horrendous feeling of emptiness and loneliness. The constant thought of family, friends, food, culture, etc., left back home comes with a remarkable amount of scourge.

Thankfully, with the advent of technology, we can always keep in touch with our loved ones at home. But does it exhaustively accomplish the task?

All in all, leaving home is usually a tough decision to make for anyone, and whether it is worth it or not, I will probably leave this seismic question to be answered by the people who have passed through this journey.

A multitude of psychologists has suggested different strategies for navigating this phase successfully. Therefore, the common denominator in all of these is the acknowledgement that it is a difficult process, and support from family and friends is paramount.

In conclusion, adjusting to a new environment is a Herculean task which takes a couple of months or even years to happen, depending on an avalanche of factors. On a positive note, however, we will all acclimatise at some point because as humans, we are built to have incredible survival instincts – Afeez Yinka Durojaiye.