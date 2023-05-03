Sudan: Stranded Nigerians Face Airlift Delay Due To Egyptian Conditions

Nigerians on Wednesday were stranded at the Aswan Airport, in Egypt.

Naija News learnt that the delay in the airlift of stranded Nigerians at Aswan Airport is due to specific requirements from Egyptian authorities for allowing entry into their country.

Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Rimi, revealed that Egypt had granted Nigeria’s approval, but with several conditions.

These conditions include detailed information about the aircraft, a pledge to transport citizens directly to the designated airport, a comprehensive list of evacuees with passport numbers, valid travel documents, and the presence of Nigerian government officials at the points of embarkation.

The situation was further complicated when 26 additional people attempted to board the Air Peace and NAF C130 aircraft meant for 350 passengers.

Egyptian authorities refused to let the extra passengers stay at the airport or return to the border.

The pilots consulted with officials and decided they could not safely carry more passengers with excess luggage.

However, it appears the issue has been resolved, with Air Peace taking all luggage and the NAF C130 aircraft carrying the extra passengers.

An official that spoke with Punch said, “Eventually, Air Peace took all the luggage & C130 carried the extra people.”

The stranded Nigerians were rescued from Sudan which is currently going through a rival war.